Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Kalkaska County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kent City High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Forest Area High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.