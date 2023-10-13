The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Kent County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.

    • Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kent City High School at Kalkaska High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Kalkaska, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern High School - Lansing at Godwin Heights School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Middleville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sparta High School at Williamston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Williamston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caledonia High School at East Kentwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Kentwood, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Kent City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Kent City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Christian High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsley Area High School at Comstock Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Comstock Park, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Springs High School at Kenowa Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Northern High School at Northview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Central High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lowell, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

