Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Kent County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kent City High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Lansing at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caledonia High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Christian High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley Area High School at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Northern High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Central High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lowell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
