Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Lenawee County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Dundee High School at Hudson Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hudson, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowlerville High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onsted High School at Blissfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Blissfield, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School - Adrian at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Britton-Macon High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsford High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.