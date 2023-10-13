There is high school football competition in Lenawee County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Dundee High School at Hudson Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Hudson, MI

Hudson, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Bronson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Bronson, MI

Bronson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowlerville High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Onsted High School at Blissfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Blissfield, MI

Blissfield, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School - Adrian at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Springport High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsdale High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Clinton, MI

Clinton, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Britton-Macon High School at Byron Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Byron, MI

Byron, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pittsford High School at Lenawee Christian School