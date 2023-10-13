The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Livingston County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Fowlerville High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Adrian, MI

Adrian, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Howell High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brighton, MI

Brighton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gull Lake High School at Pinckney High School