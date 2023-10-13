If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Manistee High School at Montague High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Montague, MI

Montague, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Brethren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brethren, MI

Brethren, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Lake High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Forest Area High School at Onekama High School