Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Marquette County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ishpeming High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Iron River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Marquette Senior High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
