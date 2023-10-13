Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Mecosta County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Morley Stanwood High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.