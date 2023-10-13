Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Montcalm County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

    • Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Central Montcalm High School at Newaygo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Morley, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montabella High School at Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Middleton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeview High School at White Cloud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: White Cloud, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Carson City, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vestaburg High School at Farwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Farwell, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montabella High School at Coleman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coleman, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

