Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Muskegon County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reeths-Puffer High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fremont High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holton High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludington High School at Muskegon Orchard View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- Conference: Lakes 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
