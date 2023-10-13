If you reside in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Pontiac High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 13

5:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Shrine Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Cabrini High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Clair High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Kearsley High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoney Creek High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Waterford Mott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Brother Rice High School at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Orchard Lake, MI

Orchard Lake, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walled Lake Western High School