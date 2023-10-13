Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oscoda County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Oscoda County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Mio AuSable High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.