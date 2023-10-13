Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Otsego County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
