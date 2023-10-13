If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Ottawa County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Reeths-Puffer High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at Holland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Allendale High School at Unity Christian High School