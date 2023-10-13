Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Otsego High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Constantine High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawton High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Claire High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
