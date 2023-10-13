Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Robichaud High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Garden City, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Prep High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Westland at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southgate Anderson High School at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling Heights High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wayne, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Ile High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
