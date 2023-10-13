Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Wexford County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Cass County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Tuscola County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Allegan County
  • Bay County
  • Dickinson County
  • Menominee County

    • Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Manton High School at Beal City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
    • Conference: Highland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Marquette Senior High School at Cadillac High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Cadillac, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.