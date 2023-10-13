Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Wexford County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Manton High School at Beal City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Marquette Senior High School at Cadillac High School