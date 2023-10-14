The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) host a MAC battle against the Akron Zips (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Central Michigan owns the 95th-ranked scoring offense this season (23.7 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 16th-worst with 34 points allowed per game. Akron has not been getting things done on offense, ranking sixth-worst with 293.3 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 356.8 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Akron Key Statistics

Central Michigan Akron 340.5 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (120th) 437.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.8 (70th) 146.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (121st) 194.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (112th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (120th) 2 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has recorded 879 yards (146.5 ypg) on 79-of-134 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has racked up 330 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Marion Lukes has racked up 170 yards on 40 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed 17 passes for 174 yards (29 per game), as well.

Jesse Prewitt III has hauled in 21 receptions for 306 yards (51 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Parker has put together a 255-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 23 targets.

Tyson Davis' 14 receptions have turned into 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (119.7 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (35.8 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 56 times for 287 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 191 receiving yards (31.8 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings leads his squad with 204 receiving yards on 22 catches.

Daniel George's 21 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 188 yards (31.3 ypg).

