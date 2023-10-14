Central Michigan vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-12.5)
|44.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-12.5)
|44.5
|-500
|+375
Central Michigan vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Akron has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Zips have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
