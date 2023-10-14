Based on our computer model, the Eastern Michigan Eagles will defeat the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams play at Rynearson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-8.5) Over (39.5) Eastern Michigan 26, Kent State 16

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Eagles are 3-2-0 this season.

The Eagles have had one game (out of five) go over the total this year.

The average total for Eastern Michigan games this season has been 47.7, 8.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Golden Flashes are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Flashes are 1-4 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Golden Flashes' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Kent State this season is 11.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Eagles vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 17.5 20.3 25.3 16.7 9.7 24 Kent State 13.3 35.3 20.5 16.5 9.8 44.8

