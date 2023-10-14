The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-10) 41.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-10.5) 41.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Kent State has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

