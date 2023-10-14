The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Maryland is putting up 429.3 yards per game offensively this year (45th in the FBS), and is allowing 337.2 yards per game (36th) on the defensive side of the ball. Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 19.2 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 90th with 28.8 points ceded per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article.

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Maryland Illinois 429.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (71st) 337.2 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (105th) 148.8 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (102nd) 280.5 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.8 (52nd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (125th) 12 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 1,660 yards passing for Maryland, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 89 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 25 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Roman Hemby has 344 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 13 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

This season, Colby McDonald has carried the ball 30 times for 216 yards (36 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' 378 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 21 passes for 329 yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kaden Prather's 21 catches are good enough for 303 yards and four touchdowns.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,370 yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 172 yards (28.7 ypg) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Reggie Love III is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 252 yards, or 42 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Williams has collected 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 503 (83.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times.

Pat Bryant has put up a 236-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 32 targets.

Casey Washington's 17 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 177 yards (29.5 ypg).

