The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) have a MAC matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 36, Western Michigan 18

The RedHawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

The RedHawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Western Michigan has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Broncos have been at least a +275 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the RedHawks' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-8.5)



Miami (OH) (-8.5) Miami (OH) has four wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The RedHawks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 4-2-0 this season.

This year, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points twice this season.

Every game featuring Western Michigan this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The point total for the matchup of 45.5 is 11.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Miami (OH) (31.2 points per game) and Western Michigan (25.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.3 42.5 46 Implied Total AVG 28.8 25 29.8 ATS Record 4-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 54 51.8 Implied Total AVG 36 31.5 38.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

