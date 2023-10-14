In a Week 7 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Michigan Wolverines.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-8.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-33.5)

Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-10)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!