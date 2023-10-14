Our projection model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Michigan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Michigan vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-33.5) Under (45.5) Michigan 40, Indiana 4

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have won twice against the spread this season.

Michigan has yet to cover a spread (0-3) when they are at least 33.5-point favorites.

Michigan has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

Michigan games average 50.0 total points per game this season, 4.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Two of the Hoosiers' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Indiana games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 5.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.3 6.7 31.8 5.8 48.5 8.5 Indiana 20.8 24.4 24.3 19.0 17.0 44.0

