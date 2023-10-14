The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is a 33.5-point underdog. A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Michigan has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 37.3 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 6.7 points allowed per game) this year. Indiana's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 334.2 total yards per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 66th with 368.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -33.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Michigan Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Wolverines rank -13-worst with 427.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 33rd by surrendering 243.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

In addition to a top-25 scoring offense over the last three contests (14th-best with 42.7 points per game), the Wolverines also have a top-25 scoring defense (fourth-best with 8 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

From a pass defense standpoint, Michigan has been top-25 over the last three contests with 143.7 passing yards allowed per game (13th-best). It has not played as well offensively, with 214 passing yards per game (145th).

Looking at the Wolverines' last three games, they have generated 213.7 rushing yards per game on offense (38th-ranked) and have given up 100 rushing yards per game on defense (49th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Wolverines have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Michigan has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites.

In Michigan's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Michigan has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 0.0% chance to win.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 1,290 yards (215 ypg) on 97-of-125 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 133 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 83 times for 494 yards (82.3 per game), scoring 10 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 51 times for 177 yards (29.5 per game) while also racking up 128 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 22 receptions for 382 yards (63.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 342 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 16 receptions for 205 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Josaiah Stewart has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 16 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's leading tackler, has 29 tackles and two TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 14 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

