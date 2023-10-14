Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lightning-Red Wings matchup can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Lightning Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings' total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning scored last season (on 280 power-play chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

