The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) hit the road for a MAC battle against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

Miami (OH) is compiling 385.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 79th in the FBS. On defense, the RedHawks rank 37th, surrendering 338.2 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Western Michigan ranks 76th in the FBS (388.8 total yards per game) and 107th on defense (410.8 total yards allowed per game).

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Waldo Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Western Michigan Miami (OH) 388.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (67th) 410.8 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.2 (55th) 172 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174 (48th) 216.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (91st) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has compiled 676 yards on 54.8% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley is his team's leading rusher with 94 carries for 551 yards, or 91.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been given 71 carries and totaled 262 yards with four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has racked up 315 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Anthony Sambucci has recorded 209 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence has racked up 192 reciving yards (32 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,232 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 62.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Rashad Amos has 317 rushing yards on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 159 yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain's 455 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 19 catches and five touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 19 passes for 296 yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

