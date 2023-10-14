MAC play features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) facing off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The RedHawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • Venue: Waldo Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (OH) (-8.5) 48.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (OH) (-8.5) 48.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Western Michigan has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Miami (OH) is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The RedHawks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.