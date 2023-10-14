Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
MAC play features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) facing off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The RedHawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|48.5
|-360
|+280
Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Miami (OH) is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
