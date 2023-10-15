Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of St. Brown's stats can be found on this page.
St. Brown's season stats include 331 yards on 26 receptions (12.7 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. He has been targeted 35 times.
Keep an eye on St. Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- The Lions have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- James Mitchell (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|26
|331
|96
|2
|12.7
St. Brown Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|6
|102
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|12
|9
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|7
|5
|56
|1
Rep Amon-Ra St. Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.