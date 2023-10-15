Amon-Ra St. Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of St. Brown's stats can be found on this page.

St. Brown's season stats include 331 yards on 26 receptions (12.7 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. He has been targeted 35 times.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

The Lions have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: James Mitchell (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 26 331 96 2 12.7

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1

