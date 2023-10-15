Will Brock Wright Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 6?
In the Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Brock Wright hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)
- Wright's stat line shows five catches for 33 yards. He puts up 16.5 yards per game, having been targeted five times.
- Wright does not have a TD reception this season in two games.
Brock Wright Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|3
|3
|16
|0
