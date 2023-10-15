In the Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Brock Wright hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wright will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Wright's stat line shows five catches for 33 yards. He puts up 16.5 yards per game, having been targeted five times.

Wright does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Brock Wright Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0

Rep Brock Wright with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.