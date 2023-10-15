Will David Montgomery pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -250 (Bet $25 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 88 times for 371 yards (92.8 per game), with six touchdowns.

Montgomery also figures in the passing game, catching five passes for 47 yards (11.8 ypg).

Montgomery has scored a rushing touchdown in all four games this year (with multiple rushing TDs once).

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0

