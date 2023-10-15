Will Jameson Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 6?
When Jameson Williams takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 6 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Per game, Williams tallied 6.8 receiving yards on 1.5 targets last season.
- Williams had one touchdown catch last year (in six games).
Jameson Williams Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|1
|41
|1
|Week 15
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
