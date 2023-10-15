Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.8 per game.

Goff leads Detroit with 1,265 passing yards (253 per game). Goff has also posted a 69.8% completion rate while throwing for nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Goff also has rushed for 12 yards on 14 attempts with two touchdowns, compiling 2.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goff and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Goff vs. the Buccaneers

Goff vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Buccaneers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tampa Bay in 2023.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is giving up 223.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks third in the NFL by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Watch Lions vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Goff with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has finished above his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Lions, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.1% of the time while running 50.9%.

Goff is No. 3 in the league averaging 8 yards per attempt (1,265 total yards passing).

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 11 of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (61.1%).

Goff has passed 15 times out of his 159 total attempts while in the red zone (26.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-105)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has gone over his rushing yards total one time in five opportunities this season.

Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has nine red zone carries for 22.0% of the team share (his team runs on 73.2% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 22-for-35 / 253 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.