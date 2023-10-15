Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 223.8 per game.

Reynolds has put up 291 yards (on 16 catches) with three TDs this season. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 72.8 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Buccaneers

Reynolds vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

Four players have grabbed a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

Reynolds will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 223.8 passing yards per contest.

The Buccaneers' defense ranks third in the league by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has received 15.1% of his team's 159 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He is averaging 12.1 yards per target (eighth in league play), averaging 291 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

In two of four games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With three red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

