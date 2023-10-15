Should you bet on Kalif Raymond hitting paydirt in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Raymond will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Raymond's stat line features 11 grabs for 164 yards and one score. He averages 32.8 yards per game, and has been targeted on 14 occasions.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0

Rep Kalif Raymond with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.