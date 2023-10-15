Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 43.5 points.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Lions can be found in this article before they play the Buccaneers.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3) 43.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3) 43.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Detroit's ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

The Lions have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Detroit has gone over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).

Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-1).

One of Tampa Bay's four games has gone over the point total.

