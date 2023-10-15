The Detroit Lions (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Lions vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 42.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lions vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit's contests this year have an average total of 47, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 42.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Tampa Bay's contests this season is 42.5, equal to this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have registered a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 29.6 4 21.4 17 47 3 5 Buccaneers 21 25 17 2 42.5 1 4

Lions

Over its last three games, Detroit has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Detroit has hit the over twice.

The Lions have put up a total of 41 more points than their opponents this year (8.2 per game), and the Buccaneers have outscored opponents by only 16 points (four per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 45.8 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26 26 26 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 42.3 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.5 23.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.