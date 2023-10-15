In the Week 6 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think LaPorta will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta's 31 targets have resulted in 25 receptions for 289 yards (57.8 per game) and three scores.

LaPorta has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of five), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2

Rep Sam LaPorta with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.