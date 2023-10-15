Zonovan Knight did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of Knight's stats can be found below.

Knight has season stats that include 13 rushing yards on three carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus one reception on one target for eight yards.

Zonovan Knight Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Lions this week: Jahmyr Gibbs (DNP/hamstring): 39 Rush Att; 179 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 70 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Knight 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 3 13 0 4.3 1 1 8 0

Knight Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Falcons 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 0 0 0 1 8 0

