As they get ready to square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) on Monday, October 16 at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Undisclosed Carter Mazur LW Out Undisclosed Robby Fabbri C Questionable Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Werenski D Out Quadricep Jordan Dumais RW Out Undisclosed Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings ranked 24th in the NHL last season with 237 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Defensively, Detroit conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

Columbus conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6.5

