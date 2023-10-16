Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - October 16
As they get ready to square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) on Monday, October 16 at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jordan Dumais
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings ranked 24th in the NHL last season with 237 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Defensively, Detroit conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.
- Columbus conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-125)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.