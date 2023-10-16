Boone Jenner scored a hat trick for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game, and next up is a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, on Monday in Columbus.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET to watch as the Red Wings and the Blue Jackets square off.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings ranked 24th in the NHL last season with 237 goals scored (2.9 per game).

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

The 57 power-play goals the Red Wings scored last season (on 270 power-play chances) ranked 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings were 17th in the league with a 21.11% power-play conversion rate.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), the Blue Jackets were 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' power-play percentage (18.3) ranked them 26th in the league.

Blue Jackets Key Players