Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 16
Monday's NHL games include the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Red Wings (-125) ahead of the outing, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- The Red Wings have not yet this season played as a moneyline favorite.
- The Blue Jackets won the single game they played as the underdog this season.
- Detroit is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -125.
- Columbus has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and won that game.
