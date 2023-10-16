A game after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers, the Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings were victorious in three of their five games (60.0%) when favored on the moneyline last season.

Detroit finished 3-1 (75.0%) last season when it played with moneyline odds of -125 or stronger.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Red Wings have a 55.6% chance to win.

Last season, Detroit and its opponent combined to outscore Monday's over/under of 6.5 goals 38 times.

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 237 (24th) Goals 213 (30th) 275 (22nd) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 57 (14th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 54 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings ranked 24th in the NHL last season with 237 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Detroit gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

The 57 power-play goals Detroit recorded last season (14th in the NHL) came via 270 chances.

The Red Wings were 17th in the league with a 21.11% power-play conversion rate.

Detroit scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Red Wings killed 78.31% of opponent power plays, the 18th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Red Wings won 49.1% of their faceoffs (19th in the NHL)

Detroit scored on 10.3% of its shots (12th in league).

The Red Wings secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

