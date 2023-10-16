The soccer schedule on Monday is sure to please. The contests include Azerbaijan squaring off against Austria in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Azerbaijan vs Austria

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Greece vs Netherlands

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Luxembourg vs Slovakia

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belgium vs Sweden

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Iceland vs Liechtenstein

  • League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.