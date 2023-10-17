Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:07 PM ET on October 17.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have won 67, or 61.5%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

Philadelphia is 26-16 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.

The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (49.5%) in those games.

Arizona has a mark of 9-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 7 @ Braves W 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves W 10-2 Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks - Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

