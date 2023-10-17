The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) have a Sun Belt matchup with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Alabama vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 42, Southern Miss 16

South Alabama 42, Southern Miss 16 South Alabama has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Jaguars have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

Southern Miss has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Jaguars have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-18.5)



South Alabama (-18.5) So far this season South Alabama has two victories against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 18.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Five of South Alabama's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 51.5 points.

In the Southern Miss' six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's point total of 51.5.

South Alabama averages 32.2 points per game against Southern Miss' 23.7, amounting to 4.4 points over the game's over/under of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 53 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 36.5 28.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.9 54.8 50 Implied Total AVG 32.2 30.7 34.5 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.