The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Penguins Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings' total of 275 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins put up last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players