Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Huron County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Huron High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ubly High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Montrose, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beal City High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.