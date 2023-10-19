Sun Belt foes meet when the James Madison Dukes (6-0) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) square off on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison ranks 63rd in total offense (399 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (352.8 yards allowed per game) this year. With 30.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 54th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 90th, allowing 28.5 points per contest.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

James Madison vs. Marshall Key Statistics

James Madison Marshall 399 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.8 (71st) 352.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (42nd) 154.5 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (64th) 244.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (44th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 11 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (61st)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) on 100-of-155 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 128 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (24 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 49 times for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 423 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Zach Horton's nine grabs have turned into 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards on 144-of-210 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has rushed for 641 yards on 124 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 15 catches, totaling 144 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Darryle Simmons' 207 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 catches on 24 targets.

Caleb Coombs has recorded 197 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Cade Conley has racked up 167 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

