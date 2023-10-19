This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Macomb County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Farmington High School at Utica High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clarkston High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 20

6:55 PM ET on October 20 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Blanc High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Collegiate High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School